AR Homes Stunning Modern Model Home with spectacular features throughout! Available now for purchase with leaseback in Davidson Farms. Primary Bedroom and Guest Suite on main with large open Kitchen with pass-through window to the porch, great room and bar/wine room perfect for entertaining. Pocketing doors lead to covered porch with fireplace and outdoor kitchen, pool and spa. Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, professional 48” range with dual oven/6 burners & a 48" Built in refrigerator. Plenty of storage in walk-in Scullery with Sink, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Primary bath with oversized wet room, quartz counters and freestanding tub. Large, bright foyer with Floating Staircase. Bonus, Billiard, Media Room with Wet Bar. Three bedrooms with 3 full baths and 1/2 up as well as flex space for exercise or playroom. Walk-in conditioned storage space. Sealed crawlspace and 3-car garage. Model 6-month Lease with a maximum of 12 months. Possible additional 2–3-month extensions.