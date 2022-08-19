5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,995,000

Sit back and relax as you enter the meandering, secluded driveway to your resort-style residence by Grandfather Homes and Mermans Architecture. Construction is well underway on private, 4.2 acre homesite backing up to serene Fisher Farm Park. Sprawling, u-shaped floor plan designed around an incredible poolscape and entertainment package. 2-car detached collector garage in rear of the property features rooftop pool cabana with outdoor kitchen, bath, and sauna. Infiniti pool drops to lower level pool. Sizable vaulted family room with ceiling beams and covered rear porch next to centrally located kitchen with equally equipped scullery. Light-soaked dining room and open foyer showcases second level breezeway. Front entryway includes exposed cantilevered steel I- beams with natural blue stone porch and entryway separated by steel door. Attached 2-car garage with private office or secluded in-law suite above. This home is the ultimate retreat with incredible wooded privacy.