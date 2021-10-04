5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $365,000

A beautiful home located on a corner lot, in The Farm At Riverpointe neighborhood. The home is spacious with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath. As you walk in the front door you'll be amazed by its beauty AND spaciousness. The beautiful open floor plan is great for family entertainment and enjoyment. Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet is located on the main floor. There are two more bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs as well! The house offers plenty of storage space. The community area has pool, playground, volleyball court, soccer field, there's even a gym inside the clubhouse and so much MORE! Great location and Resort-style amenities.