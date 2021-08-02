 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $424,900

Come to the end of your search as you enter this dreamy 2 story home nestled in The Farm At Riverpointe's beautiful neighborhood. Its location is known to have easy access to different shops, parks, dining, and more! You'll immediately fall in love with this home's spacious and airy living area upon entry, perfect for receiving guests. Sophisticated formal dining is nearby, where you can enjoy the meals crafted perfectly from the gourmet kitchen nearby that features lots of space, lovely countertops, ample storage, and modern appliances. It also boasts a great family area filled with natural lights and warmth from the cozy fireplace. Don't forget to check out the primary suite that awaits upstairs. It offers an exclusive bath, large walk-in closet, dual sink, and vanity. Let your guests pick their place among the 3 additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Certainly a must-see! Schedule your private tour now.

