5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $499,999

Pull up to one of the prettiest yards on the block in Waterford! Low maintenance and plenty of room in common spaces for frisbee or a game of tag. Walking trails on the Rocky River. One of the only homes with cedar columns on the covered front porch. So much space for everyone in this home: an office, dining room, breakfast area, five bedrooms and a loft! Snuggle up in front of the fireplace in the family room or enjoy the private backyard. Host dinner parties with the two dining spaces and big kitchen. Such a beautiful home in perfect condition. Washer/dryer, refrigerator and freezer chest included.

