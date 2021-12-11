5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $510,000

Come take a look at this beautiful, like-new, move-in-ready home in Summers Walk of Davidson. This Semi-custom home features a wonderful floorplan and many upgrades to make it perfect for easy living in comfort and style. Main level has dining room, the family room with cozy fireplace, and a open gourmet kitchen with large center island, SS appliances, tile backsplash, gas cooktop and huge pantry. Main level Owners Suite has tray ceiling, sitting area, deluxe bathroom and dual closets. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and large bonus room. Plenty of closet and storage space and room for everyone. Backyard is fenced. Neighborhood amenities are easy walking distance. Fantastic Davidson location, very convenient to shopping, medical, entertainment and work.