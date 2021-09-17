Coveted 5BR/4.5BA home in highly sought after WATERFORD ON THE ROCKY RIVER! Move-in ready w/open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout! Enjoy cooking for friends & family in the gourmet kitchen w/beautiful ebony cabinets, tons of counter space, huge island PLUS breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite & large walk-in pantry. Your guests will appreciate having their own private main level bedroom w/full bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Curl up with a good book in front of the gas fireplace. Work from home? You will love the quiet main level study. Relax at the end of the day in the private master suite w/tray ceiling, enormous walk-in closet, large shower, soaking tub, dual vanities & tile. Large secondary bedrooms. Upstairs laundry & huge flat yard. 5th BR could be used as a BONUS room. Tons of storage! Just a quick walk to the neighborhood pool and playground. Faces west. Must see! Showings begin 8/27.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
- Updated
Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
CONCORD – In a public vs. private school battle of Cabarrus County football programs, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cabarrus Warriors thr…
CONCORD – The biggest story line among national pundits about today’s New York Jets-Carolina Panthers game is once-highly touted quarterback S…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department completed a two-year undercover investigation into a trafficking organization the department claims was supplying cocaine to Concord and Kannapolis.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coleman powers way as Trojans top previously unbeaten Tigers for first win of season
- Updated
CONCORD – Bouncing off a Mount Pleasant lineman inside the 10-yard line and finding a seam to the end zone, Nzai Coleman’s second touchdown wi…
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lifeline Christian Mission is an international nonprofit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They com…
An average of 1,110 people died in the U.S. from COVID-19 each day over the last week, according to the CDC.
Here previews of tonight’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with their rankings in the Independent Tr…