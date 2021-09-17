5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $515,000

Coveted 5BR/4.5BA home in highly sought after WATERFORD ON THE ROCKY RIVER! Move-in ready w/open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout! Enjoy cooking for friends & family in the gourmet kitchen w/beautiful ebony cabinets, tons of counter space, huge island PLUS breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite & large walk-in pantry. Your guests will appreciate having their own private main level bedroom w/full bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Curl up with a good book in front of the gas fireplace. Work from home? You will love the quiet main level study. Relax at the end of the day in the private master suite w/tray ceiling, enormous walk-in closet, large shower, soaking tub, dual vanities & tile. Large secondary bedrooms. Upstairs laundry & huge flat yard. 5th BR could be used as a BONUS room. Tons of storage! Just a quick walk to the neighborhood pool and playground. Faces west. Must see! Showings begin 8/27.