5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $518,860

A spacious family home that has something for everyone! Never miss a moment with the gorgeous family room that flows into a grand kitchen with an oversized eat-in island that makes meal-prep and entertaining a breeze. A private study that can be changed into a first floor guest suite or a living room that be turned into a library gives you the flexibility to choose the lifestyle your family needs! Upper level contains all four bedrooms and a loft open to the main level. The owner’s suite is complete with a sitting area, his and her closets, and a Roman Shower. Community is close to Birkdale Village and sought after schools!