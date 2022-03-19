 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $540,000

Beautiful 5-Bed Home built in Dec '18 w/ 2 Primary Suites in Davidson East! Manicured landscaping and custom lighting upon entry. Traditional open floor plan with office and den at front of home. Large living room includes corner fireplace and tons of natural light! Kitchen features enormous island for entertaining, stainless appliances, gas range, and plenty of cabinet space including scullery area connecting dining room. Rare upstairs layout includes TWO PRIMARY SUITES! Primary Bedroom and 3 spacious Guest Rooms upstairs. The main Primary Suite features trey ceiling, tiled master bath, walk-in shower, large garden tub, and dual vanity sinks. The Second Primary Suite above garage has a separate staircase and is separated from other upstairs living area, perfect for an in-law suite! Large back patio is great for entertaining, with custom stone work and more professional landscaping. Huge fenced backyard! Neighborhood connects to the Green way/Trails that head into Downtown Davidson.

