5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $584,900

Stunningly Beautiful Home close to all in the Coveted Davidson East Neighborhood. Don't miss this Charming 5 BEDROOM, 4 FULL bath Home in the Davidson East section of Urban Style Homes. This section keeps the Charm front & center. This home has MORE UPGRADES THAN MOST! The STUNNING FRONT DOOR. WOOD FLOORS through the main! OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for entertaining! The DOUBLE OVENS & HUGE ISLAND - super bonus! UPGRADED LIGHTING & UNDER CABINET LIGHTING. A HUGE FORMAL DINING ROOM Another PRIMARY or guest BEDROOM on MAIN level. The abundant living area flows outside to a SCREENED PORCH and NEW PAVER PATIO & NEWLY FENCED YARD. The PRIMARY BEDROOM IS HUGE w/ SITTING AREA & FIREPLACE! Two of the SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE A JACK & JILL BATH. And the 5TH BEDROOM HAS EXCLUSIVE USE OF THE 4TH FULL BATH. The detached garage allows for PRIVATE ALLEY ACCESS where the kids ride bikes and play. Loads of Storage throughout. Yes this home is zoned for the popular Davidson K8 schools!!