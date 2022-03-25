Wonderful opportunity to own in the highly sought after Westbranch subdivision in Davidson. This home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors, wainscoting in the dining room, crown molding in dining room/entry, front porch, rear screened-in porch, fenced-in yard and is located right across the street from the greenway. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, whit subway tile back splash and a large island. There is also a butlers pantry from the kitchen to the dining room. The kitchen opens to the great room which has a fireplace. There is a home office at the front with glass French doors. The oversized master bedroom has a trey ceiling, walk in closet and deluxe master bathroom to include dual sinks, tile floors, tub and separate shower. The secondary bathrooms offer tile floors and white cabinets/dual sink in hall bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $585,000
