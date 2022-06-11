Welcome home! Stunning must see home in Davidson East! Great curb appeal & peaceful covered front porch. Spacious main level w/ gorgeous hardwoods throughout & sought-after open floor plan! Formal dining room w/ decorative wainscoting & chandelier perfect for hosting gatherings. Elegant open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, double wall oven, sunny breakfast area, & butler’s pantry! Cozy great room features fireplace w/ shiplap accent wall & tons of natural light. Office w/ French doors & bathroom complete main level. Owner’s retreat w/ tray ceiling, modern light fixtures, & walk-in closet! En-suite bathroom w/ soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower, & dual vanity. Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & laundry room complete 2nd level. Private guest suite over garage w/ bathroom! Back patio & large yard perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining. Great Davidson location close to schools, shopping, parks, & restaurants! Easy access to I-77.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $595,000
