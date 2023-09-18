Beautifully Maintained, 3 Story, 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home, w/2 car, back load garage, situated on a corner lot in highly desirable, well established community of Davidson! New LVP flooring throughout main level! Property boasts low maintenance yard, w/huge HOA common area just across the street. Open, light filled floor plan w/architectural details including archways, extensive crown molding, wainscoting & built in shelving/cabinetry! Large Formal Dining Room! Office w/French Doors! Spacious, Upgraded Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in bar w/seating, kitchen island, tile back splash & pantry! Great Room offers gas fireplace & custom built in's! Sitting Room! Primary Bedroom on upper level w/tray ceiling, walk in closet & private bath! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level (Bedroom 2 w/walk in closet)! Full Bath on upper level w/tub/shower & tile floors! Huge Bedroom on 3rd level w/large walk in closet & Full Bath! Private, Fenced Back Yard!