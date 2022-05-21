Davidson schools!! This large, beautiful home in the HIGHLY DESIRED Davidson East Community features 5 BEDROOMS and 4 full bathrooms! It has MORE UPGRADES THAN MOST! The first you'll notice is the STUNNING FRONT DOOR. WOOD FLOORS throughout the main level except bath and laundry. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features DOUBLE OVENSs and a HUGE ISLAND. UPGRADED LIGHTING and UNDER CABINET LIGHTING. Even a HUGE FORMAL DINING ROOM and GUEST BEDROOM with full on suite bathroom on the main level. The main living area flows outside through SCREENED PORCH and NEW PAVER PATIO & FENCED YARD The PRIMARY BEDROOM IS HUGE with a LARGE SITTING AREA & fireplace! The sitting area would make a wonderful office space! Two of the secondary bedrooms share and Jack and Jill bathroom. And the other bedroom has exclusive use of the other full bathroom upstairs. There are no homes behind you - just trees. ENJOY evenings on the screen porch! Homes here sell quickly.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $599,900
District: Cabarrus County
