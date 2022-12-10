5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $700,000

The Westbranch community is LKNs best-kept secret! Newly built and within biking distance to downtown Davidson! This Hayden floorplan checks ALL the boxes. Amazing, open-concept floorplan with 9 ft. ceilings throughout. Full guest suite / MIL Quarters on the main level. The main level office with french doors lets in all the light! High-end kitchen with double ovens, gas range, huge island and upgraded lighting. Spacious pantry for your Costco runs. Upper level has HUGE primary bedroom with a garden tub/shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full secondary baths, and a flex/ bonus room that could be used as a 6th bedroom. Fully fenced yard with custom paver patio and gas fireplace! Walking/Biking distance to all that the historic village of Davidson has to offer such as gourmet restaurants, one-of-a-kind boutiques, Farmers Market, Concerts on the Green, and Davidson College, with greenway access nearby.