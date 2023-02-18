Fall in love with your dream home in Westbranch! Covered front porch, & fenced-in yard! Foyer leads to spacious main level w/ open floor plan & tons of natural light! Dining room w/ decorative wainscoting & modern light fixture. Bright great room features cozy fireplace & oversized windows. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ double wall oven, gas cooktop, island w/ breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, S/S appliances, & sunny breakfast area! Guest suite on main w/ full bath! Laundry, bathroom, & office w/ French doors complete main level. Elegant owner’s suite w/ tray ceiling, gorgeous light fixture, sitting area w/ fireplace, & walk-in closet! En-suite bath w/ walk-in shower, soaking tub, & dual vanities! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, & large bonus room w/ built-in shelving & extra storage space completes 2nd level. Screened-in back porch & fenced-in yard! Enjoy all Westbranch has to offer! Home located near greenway! Great location close to downtown Davidson, schools, shopping, & parks!