New photos and 3D tour added to the listing 07/22/2021. Million-dollar plus potential with this home. A diamond in the River Run "rough" is waiting for a complete upfit. Make it your own and become the envy of the neighborhood. This house sits overlooking the 9th green and clubhouse. Spectacular views from the wrap-around porch. The house backs onto a wooded common area for further privacy. This house is offered "AS IS" there is no working HVAC along with a number of other imperfections. The aggressive pricing is far below market value due to the current condition. This house is being sold "AS IS" no repairs will be offered or considered.
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $729,000
