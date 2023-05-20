5 bed, 4 bath home w/ bonus & basement is located in desirable Davidson East community. This home offers a large front porch, screened in porch, deck & outdoor stairs to the yard & paver patio. Inside, the gourmet kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, dbl ovens, gas range, bfast bar & eat in kitchen. The main floor also offers hardwoods, a family room w/ gas fireplace, guest suite w/ full bath, dining room, laundry room w/ sink & drop zone w/cabinets. Upstairs you will find the primary suite w/ large WIC, soaking tub & double vanities. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & a large bonus room. Below has a large, unfinished, walk out basement that can be finished to your liking which leads to a professionally landscaped backyard with irrigation! This home is walkable to the neighborhood amenities which include an outdoor pool,clubhouse & playground! Located close to Downtown Davidson, I77,restaurants & shopping, Birkdale & Northcross Shopping Center!