5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $787,000

Newly completed Westbranch community in the heart of Davidson! This home sparkles with newness! Modern, high-efficiency construction equipped as a Smart Home. Spacious, open-concept floorplan with 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, all upgraded high-end lighting with dimmers, double-coat epoxy garage floor, and painted garage walls. A backyard oasis with a glistening in-ground salt pool, private patio, and screened porch make for ideal outdoor living while looking out to a gorgeous, expansive common area green space with no neighbors behind you, just trees! Lush backyard landscaping for privacy and beauty. Biking distance to all of the charms of the historic village of Davidson - gourmet restaurants, quaint boutiques, Farmers Market, Concerts on the Green, and Davidson College, greenway access nearby. The Westbranch neighborhood is not only beautiful but friendly, and safe - just the place to call home!