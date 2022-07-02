5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $816,111

Welcome to this beautiful 2-story, 5BD/4BA with unfinished basement, Wilson-II home plan! The main level features guest suite & full bath, open floor plan with gourmet kitchen/butler pantry including gas cooktop, double wall ovens, exterior vented hood, quartz countertops & 42” cabinets. Upstairs, the Bonus Room is an expansive 448 sq.ft., perfect for a game room/media space, separate from the bedrooms & located over the garage space. The spacious Primary suite with walk-in closet, Primary bath has garden tub, shower with bench & tile shower floor inlay. 3 secondary bedrooms, one with private bathroom and one with direct access to the 2nd full bath complete the second floor. The unfinished walk out basement features a 5th full bath rough-in, 9’ ceilings, poured concrete walls and a 10’ x 10’ patio off of the basement entry door. Community features clubhouse, pool, playground & walking trails.