5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $825,000

Former model home in sought after Anniston in Davidson. Peaceful location, yet close to it all with low county taxes. Flexible, functional, light filled plan with attention to detail. Large front porch with landscape lighting. Paneled foyer leads to private dining/study with french doors and coffered ceiling.Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas range, oversized island and large pantry. Open living area with fireplace accent wall and coffered ceiling. Large, light filled dining area leads to screened porch. Primary bedroom on main level with two walk in closets, zen bathroom with soaking tub. Drop zone, laundry room. Second level loft for work or play, bed 2 with private bath, beds 3 and 4 with Jack and Jill bath. Bed 5/bonus room with full bath and 2 closets. Private fenced yard, patio with fire pit area and views of wooded common area. Ideal location close to Davidson, Mooresvile, I-77 and I-85. Neighborhood walking trails, playground.