5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $849,000

Honey Stop The Car For This Absolutely Enchanting Move-In Ready Custom Built Home Of Distinction w/InGround Heated Pool & Master On Main That You Have Been Waiting For In Sought After River Run Country Club. Corner Lot w/3-Car Garage. Awesome Backyard with Pool, Hot Tub, Waterfall & Grilling Area Set Up To Greet Your Guests When They Come To Envy You. Spacious Main Level Including Family Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Primary BR On Main w/Double Trey Ceiling & Bay Window, Master BA Has Vaulted Ceiling. Coffered Ceiling in Great RM + A Formal Dining RM, Stairway w/Iron Balusters, Nice Loft Area w/Built-Ins + Bonus RM / 5th Bedroom w/Half Bath. Huge 9’x23’ Walk-In Attic Storage. Samsung Washer & Dryer Included - Living Here Cannot Get any Better. Home Exudes Character & Charm Throughout. Must See To Believe. Home Is “Priced Right” For A Quick Sale. Bring Your “Best” Offer Today! Will NOT Last. Golf, Swim & Tennis Require River Run Club Membership - Not Part Of HOA Dues.