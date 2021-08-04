Rare opportunity to own this beautifully appointed 5 BR home with modern upgrades throughout and new resort style pool! Situated on a large level 1+ acre lot, you will recognize the custom selections and attention to detail from the moment you enter the front door. Highly desired open floor plan with main level living room/study, guest suite, formal dining room, lovely white kitchen opens to sunlit breakfast room and great room with fireplace. Relax on your large screened porch overlooking a spectacular pool with stone seating wall. Upper level features a luxurious owners suite with spa bath, 3 additional bedrooms and large bonus room. Located in the sought after Davidson community of Anniston, this property is better than new and simply the total package! Swimming pool, Lake Norman, Iredell County, Davidson College, Charlotte, Mooresville, Cornelius, Huntersville, North Carolina
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $875,000
