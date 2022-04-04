5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $2,195

Beautiful 2 story single-family home with huge fenced backyard, large sunroom located in Harrisburg with top rated schools is Available NOW! Fresh paint, NEW carpet, NEW washer and Dryer in the house. Open floor plan with a large family room open to the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a bedroom on the main floor. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with attached bathroom. Washer and Dryer are included in rent. Water, Gas, Electricity, Lawn maintenance are tenant's responsibility. Community amenities include Outdoor Pool, Playground, Tennis Court(s). This location has easy access to Rocky River Rd, I-485 and very close to Harris Square shopping center, upcoming Farmington. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.