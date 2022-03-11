5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $2,900,000

Are we in Texas or what? This is a gorgeous brick home built with the finest craftmanship sitting in the middle of nearly 19 acres of open land. There is a second living quarters in the finished basement including a full kitchen, bath, 2 bedrooms and a living area. This is a one of a kind rare find. Close to I485 and the Town of Harrisburg. You'll love with the gorgeous hardwood floors and matching woodwork. This home features a split bedroom plan. The huge master bath will not disappoint. There is separate shower and large soaker tub. The bright sunroom looks out onto a very private back yard. The basement has a 2nd living area complete with kitchen, 2 additional bedrooms and living room. There is potential for a small subdivision or keep intact as a beautiful private estate. Land is partially fenced and has an orchard. House also has a 1500 square foot concrete two story building which could be used as a workshop, garage or storage. There are two additional buildings. Mask Required!