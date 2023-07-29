Beautiful Brick front 2 story single-family home with huge flat backyard and 3 car garage located in highly sought after Blume community with top rated schools is Available from 9/1! Open floor plan with a large family room open to the kitchen, flexible living/dining room, a bedroom on the main floor. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with attached bathroom. Community amenities include Outdoor Pool, Playground, Tennis Court(s). Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included in rent. Water, Gas, Electricity, Internet, Lawn maintenance are tenant's responsibility. This location has easy access to Rocky River Rd, I-485 and very close to Harris Square shopping center, upcoming Farmington, UNCC, Wells Fargo (North Campus) and Concord Mills Mall. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $3,195
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS — Following a joint investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), along with the Kannapolis Police Department, crimi…
C. JEMAL HORTON: New Wonders girls hoops coach Crayton, just 28, has track record for making an impact
KANNAPOLIS – Kayla Crayton has always wanted to make a difference. And in her 28 short years on this planet, the Kannapolis native has certain…
There’s always more going on than we can cover. Here a few updates for our weekly Friday Five.
Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press Wednesday that the situation “seems accidental.”
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like it hit a deer.