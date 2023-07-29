Beautiful Brick front 2 story single-family home with huge flat backyard and 3 car garage located in highly sought after Blume community with top rated schools is Available from 9/1! Open floor plan with a large family room open to the kitchen, flexible living/dining room, a bedroom on the main floor. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with attached bathroom. Community amenities include Outdoor Pool, Playground, Tennis Court(s). Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included in rent. Water, Gas, Electricity, Internet, Lawn maintenance are tenant's responsibility. This location has easy access to Rocky River Rd, I-485 and very close to Harris Square shopping center, upcoming Farmington, UNCC, Wells Fargo (North Campus) and Concord Mills Mall. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.