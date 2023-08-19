Practically brand new home in Harrisburg! Cul-de-Sac lot on .47 acres. Convenient location to endless shopping, grocery stores, and highway 485. Walk into a wide entry hallway that leads into the kitchen, dining area, and living. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and a large walk in pantry. Laminate wood throughout home! This beauty is a must see! Renter to cover utilities and keep up with the lawn care.