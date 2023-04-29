Beautiful stone front 2 story single-family home with front porch, fresh paint, huge fenced flat backyard, covered rear porch, extended concrete patio and 2 car garage located in highly sought after Blume community with top rated schools is Available NOW! Open floor plan with a large family room open to the kitchen, office, dining room, guest suite on the main floor. White cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplash and hardwood flooring. Upper floor has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and huge bonus room. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with attached bathroom and hardwood floors. Community amenities include Outdoor Pool, Playground, Tennis Court(s). Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, HOA fees, Lawn care are included in rent. Lawn mowing, Water, Gas and Electricity are tenant's responsibility. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.