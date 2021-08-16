5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $349,500

 Skip to main content
(Multiple Offers - Highest & Best due Monday 8/16 at noon) Welcome to Canterfield Estates! This highly sought after neighborhood features a pool, clubhouse, playground, direct access to Pharr Mill Park, close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping, I-485 & HWY 49. This home sits on a cul-de-sac, has a covered front porch and a rear deck overlooking private trees in the backyard. No carpet! All flooring throughout the house is hard surface. Open floor plan, gas fireplace in the great room, kitchen w/ center island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, large pantry & a sunny breakfast area overlooking the backyard. Large owner's suite w/ vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Laundry closet on the second floor, 5th bedroom does not have a closet & doubles as an office. The garage has been upgraded w/ an epoxy floor covering & shelving. Showings begin Saturday 8/14 at 10a.

