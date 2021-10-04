 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $378,000

Welcome to this beautiful single owner home in the swim and tennis community of Magnolia Springs. Covered front porch and fenced backyard. Large kitchen that flows into the breakfast area and living room for a nice entertaining space. Seperate formal dining room off of the kitchen. Main level guest room or office with ample closet space . Upstairs in the LARGE primary bedroom with huge walk in closet. Large bathroom double vanity, stand up shower and soaking tub. 3 additional bedrooms with large closets and a large laundry room complete the upstairs.Walking outside you will see the beautiful fenced in yard with a nice patio. Fence is 3 years old, Upstair HVAC is 4 months old and downstairs unit is 5 years old.*Photos and floor plan will be uploaded by 10/6*

