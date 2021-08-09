5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $385,000

Welcome to beautiful Magnolia Springs! This gem boasts a covered, rocking chair ready front porch, 2021 architectural roof, and 5 bedrooms w/ 3 FULL baths. Roomy eat in kitchen area w/ sliding glass door overlooks the large fenced in backyard. Corian countertops & raised bar area for additional seating. Stainless refrigerator & stainless gas stove. Deep closet on the main. Secondary bedrooms have reach in closets. Large owner's suite has tray ceiling & sitting room area. Huge walk in closet in owner's bath w/ garden tub & separate walk in shower. Large laundry room upstairs. Tons of storage abounds in this beauty. Ceiling fans throughout. Garage has been finished for parking or additional entertainment space. Bedroom on the main level has been used as an office. Sellers including refrigerator, washer & dryer so bring your suitcases, because this home is move in ready. Nothing to do here but settle in! Great neighborhood amenities including pool, playground, tennis courts and sidewalks.