 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $389,999

5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $389,999

5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $389,999

Welcome to Magnolia Springs and this beautiful home that sits on a corner lot, with lots of trees in the back for added privacy, and a welcoming front porch.. The 5th bedroom on the first floor can be used as a bedroom or office. The home has both a formal living and dining room, large eat in kitchen that adjoins the family room as well as a lovely sun room and large out door patio. This home offers lots of storage, with an extra large walk in closet in the primary ensuite located on the 2nd floor, as well as a large storage area under the steps. The 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Roof replaced in 2020, microwave replaced 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts