5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $389,999

Welcome to Magnolia Springs and this beautiful home that sits on a corner lot, with lots of trees in the back for added privacy, and a welcoming front porch.. The 5th bedroom on the first floor can be used as a bedroom or office. The home has both a formal living and dining room, large eat in kitchen that adjoins the family room as well as a lovely sun room and large out door patio. This home offers lots of storage, with an extra large walk in closet in the primary ensuite located on the 2nd floor, as well as a large storage area under the steps. The 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Roof replaced in 2020, microwave replaced 2021.