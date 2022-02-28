 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

DESIRABLE HARRISBURG NEIGHBORHOOD with large lots! This one has .88 acres! 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM & FULL BATHROOM as well as 1ST FLOOR OFFICE! Huge SUNROOM! 12X12 OUTBUILDING! 5 year old roof! 3-year-old FENCE! FRESH PAINT in upstairs hallway, primary bedroom, office area, hallway and closets. FRESH PAINT on all shutters. QUARTZ kitchen countertops. RADIANT BARRIER in attic to reflect heat. Whole-house SURGE PROTECTOR. Room darkening shades in upstairs bedrooms. Carpets professionally cleaned last week. Both kitchen and garage refrigerators convey. All window treatments convey. Nest thermostat and living room TV convey. 65 sq ft at top of stairs was added by a contractor who did not pull a permit. Owners have had no issues. *Buyer must own the home for 12 months prior to leasing--see attachments for details.

