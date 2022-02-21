5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $475,000

Fantastic Home in desirable Cabarrus County! Ideally located near shopping/restaurant venues, neighborhood schools, interstates. Walkway leads to welcoming covered front entry. 2 story foyer w/wood flooring that extends to the LR & DR. Lovely DR featuring detailed moldings. Kitchen offers island, stainless appliances, tons of cabinets/ countertop space, tile backsplash, built-in microwave & adjoining bright breakfast area with beautiful bay window. Open to spacious family room w/gas fireplace. Main level includes BR/Full bath. Master Suite has tray ceiling, lighted ceiling fan, walk-in closet, bath w/double vanity, garden tub/separate shower. Huge Bonus Room-perfect for office, playroom, media room, additional bedroom...endless possibilities! Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the back patio overlooking the fenced back yard. Other features include upper level laundry, security system, 2 car garage. Community has great outdoor pool. A Must See!!!