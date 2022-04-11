5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $519,000

Move-In Ready!! Rare to find this 2015 built home with 2 Masters, 5 Bed 4.5 Bath in Harrisburg with Great School & Great Location. Welcoming you to this beautiful open floor plan in desirable Brookedale Commons with main floor featuring gleaming hardwood floors while still naturally lit all on a neutral palette; Full bedroom/bathroom with large closet downstairs is definitely a bonus. Kitchen with granite countertops and ample cabinet/counter space giving you all the space needed to enjoy your cooking. Upper level featuring a large master bedroom & luxury bath w large walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms. A full length concrete patio perfect for relaxation or entertainment. Not to miss out the community amenities including clubhouse, pool & volleyball court.Less than 2 miles to I-485, shopping,restaurants at both Brookdale Shopping Center and Harris Square, transportation, medical, banks and highly rated Harrisburg schools. A Must See!! Please Submit your highest and Best Offer!!