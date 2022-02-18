Prepare to be mesmerized by this elegant 2 story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths sprawled in a 0.25-acre in Heartstone subdivision. This home boasts a unique floor plan with beautiful floorings that extends to a cozy living area that welcomes you upon entry. It features high ceilings, a warm fireplace, and elegant large windows highlighting the whole place, perfect for entertaining and hanging out. Nearby is the home's efficient gourmet kitchen that offers all the space you need to craft your favorite meals, which you can enjoy in the well-lit dining area. It also has a bed and bath on the main floor for your convenience! Upstairs, you'll find comfort and ease in the primary suite that offers leisure with its luxury bath and large walk-in closet. Let your guests choose which rooms to occupy between the 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Also, check out the fantastic outdoor pool that you'll surely fall in love with. See for yourself! Schedule your private tour now.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $548,100
