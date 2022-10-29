5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $567,000

This Drexel plan has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 3,000 square feet. The beautiful kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven and designer range hood. The office with French doors provides a perfect place to work from home. The second floor includes the primary suite and three additional bedrooms along with a loft. Third floor bedroom and bath has been added for additional living space. Other extras include a shower with bench seat in the primary bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, gas fireplace with slate surround, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch or paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.