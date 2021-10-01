5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $575,000

Don't miss this amazing 5 bedroom home, in the highly sought-after Blume subdivision in Harrisburg. The elegant entry hallway leads you past the formal dining room and office, into the huge, open kitchen/breakfast area/family room. Guest suite on the main level is perfect for in-laws and guests. Very large master bedroom with a sitting area, fireplace, and custom closet. Large master bath with double-sink master bath on the upper level with custom closet and. Also on the upper level are three more bedrooms adjacent to the loft area, as well as the spacious bonus room. Don't miss the amazing screened-in sunroom/patio, in addition to, oversized concrete patio with pergola which leads to the perfect entertainers' backyard!! This home has so much space!