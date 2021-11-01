5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $575,000

Stunning 5 bedroom/ 5 full baths. Enter into a 2 story open foyer w/ heavy molding, plantation shutters, spindles & rails , dual staircase, catwalk , 7 inch hardwood floors & both formals w/tray ceiling in DR. Cozy up in your large open 2 story great room with fp & lots of natural light. The kitchen is a chef's dream & has everything you need to host all your holiday dinners. This kitchen has it all, double oven , 5 burner gas cook top, stainless steel appliances , granite, backslash, center Island, butlers pantry , 2 pantry's, under cabinet lighting, interior cabinet lights, ample cabinets, ceramic tile flooring & built in wine fridge to host your family gatherings. The huge master will not disappoint with tray ceiling, sitting room, plantation shutters, double vanity in master bath & stunning custom closet. Large 2nd bedrooms w/ ensuite. Huge bonus on 3rd floor w/full bath & bedroom. Large patio area w/ awning for summer entertaining, fence & she shed. Wow must see !