5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $579,900

Beautiful 2-story home in highly sought Harrisburg! The kitchen features SS appliances with gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, oversized island, and opens to a living room with abundant natural lighting, stone fireplace, and built-in surround sound speakers. Other features include office with french doors, loft/flex space, dual-zoned HVAC, cordless blinds, granite countertops throughout, hardwood floors on first-floor and second-floor hallway. Enormous owner’s suite boasts a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and bathroom features garden tub, dual vanity, and tile shower with seamless glass. Fenced backyard with upgraded 10’ wide gate and sleeved posts for easy access. Extended length 2-car garage with ample storage space and oversized driveway for additional parking. Community amenities include pool, playground and clubhouse with TV, WiFi, fire pit, grill and more. Easy access to I-485 and close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment. Top-rated Harrisburg schools!