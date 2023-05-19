Don't miss this beautiful home in popular Founder's Way in Harrisburg. This home has a fabulous oversized lot that is fenced in with lots of outdoor space and also a charming covered front porch plus a three car garage! This is one of the prettiest floor plans out there with music/living room and dining room at the front of the house and the living area at the back of the house with a nice open floor plan. The space is grand and yet cozy at the same time. Nicely appointed kitchen with large center island. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level which would also work nicely for a home office. The upstairs features a large master bedroom and stunning master bath with tons of closet space. The loft is large and makes for a nice bonus room or additional home office space. Enjoy highly rated Harrisburg schools and close proximity to Mecklenburg county and 485, 49 and I-85.
contributed
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD - A Concord Police (CPD) officer has been charged after video showed his police vehicle passing a stopped Cabarrus County school bus.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Mount Pleasant softball team’s resilience has made for tighter bond, better play
MOUNT PLEASANT – In the beginning, they were winning. And winning big.
Masonboro Island Reserve claims to have this year’s first sea turtle nest in the state, a loggerhead that laid her eggs on Friday. The Reserve…
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
I love reminding people about the greatness of the City of Concord. In 2020, an independent survey reported that 88% of our residents said tha…