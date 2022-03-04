 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $580,000

5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $580,000

5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $580,000

THIS BEAUTIFUL DUL-DE-SAC HOME WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH BACKS TO WOODS FOR A PRIVATE, SERENE SETTING. THE BACKYARD IS FULLY FENCED. THE KITCHEN OPENS TO THE DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AND SUNROOM. THERE IS AN OVERSIZED ISLAND, GRANITE, AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS A GUEST BEDROOM WITH GLASS FRENCH DOORS THAT COULD BE AN OFFICE. ON THE SECOND FLOOR YOU WILL FIND 3 BEDROOMS, THE PRIMARY BEDROOM, AND A NICE SIZED LAUNDRY ROOM. MOVING UP TO THE 3RD FLOOR YOU WILL FIND A LARGE BONUS ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A 6TH BEDROOM AND HAS A FULL BATH.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts