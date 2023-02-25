This 3-story Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four baths, and more than 2,800 square feet. On the main level, there is a spacious study with French doors that is perfect for a home office. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven and designer range hood. The second floor features the primary suite with luxury shower as well as two additional bedrooms & loft. Third floor bedroom & bath have also been added for additional living space. Other extras include a gas fireplace with tile surround in the family room, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, & composite stairs with wooden balusters. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch & paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Perfect for entertaining! Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.