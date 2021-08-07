Designer touches are incorporated throughout this well maintained full-brick home, from custom lighting to soothing paint selections! Home is situated on a quiet street across from wooded common area with woods on one side and fields behind. The rocking chair front porch leads to stunning wood laminate floors throughout the main floor and hallways at upper level. This lovely floor plan includes a private office, formal dining room, large open concept kitchen and family room. Kitchen features, gas range, large center island,42" white cabinets and plenty of storage. a drop zone, walk in pantry, full bedroom & bath. Sit on the peaceful screened in porch while looking at the field of horses and level yard. Primary bedroom features ensuite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and large walk in closets. Large secondary bedrooms,2 full baths,bonus room, and laundry complete the second floor. FOLLOW COVID PROTOCOLS
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kanna…
THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
An Elegant well stated home sits on a private level 1.14 Acres lot in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Char…
HARRISBURG – Jordan Sells didn’t know it at the time, but the seeds for one day becoming a high school baseball coach began to get planted in …
- Updated
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
- Updated
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…