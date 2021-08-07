5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $590,000

Designer touches are incorporated throughout this well maintained full-brick home, from custom lighting to soothing paint selections! Home is situated on a quiet street across from wooded common area with woods on one side and fields behind. The rocking chair front porch leads to stunning wood laminate floors throughout the main floor and hallways at upper level. This lovely floor plan includes a private office, formal dining room, large open concept kitchen and family room. Kitchen features, gas range, large center island,42" white cabinets and plenty of storage. a drop zone, walk in pantry, full bedroom & bath. Sit on the peaceful screened in porch while looking at the field of horses and level yard. Primary bedroom features ensuite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and large walk in closets. Large secondary bedrooms,2 full baths,bonus room, and laundry complete the second floor. FOLLOW COVID PROTOCOLS