 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $633,900

5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $633,900

5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $633,900

Beautiful home w/backyard oasis in desirable Harrisburg! Enter into your airy, 2 story foyer w/dedicated dining room & office space. Open concept kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances & large island for extra seating & entertaining. Primary bedroom on main includes large en-suite, spacious walk-in closet w/custom built-ins. Upstairs you will find 4 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & a large loft space. Once you have seen all the home has to offer inside step out to the backyard oasis. Large custom salt water pool, outdoor kitchen and extended covered porch allow for outside entertaining the entire year! Gather around the outdoor fire pit w/your friends & family on these cool evenings. The home is complete with freshly painted exterior, brand new flooring upstairs and all the upgrades the builder had to offer including surround sound in the living room and bonus room. All of this in the desirable Harrisburg school district with easy access to I485 and surrounding areas.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts