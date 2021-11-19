Beautiful home w/backyard oasis in desirable Harrisburg! Enter into your airy, 2 story foyer w/dedicated dining room & office space. Open concept kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances & large island for extra seating & entertaining. Primary bedroom on main includes large en-suite, spacious walk-in closet w/custom built-ins. Upstairs you will find 4 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & a large loft space. Once you have seen all the home has to offer inside step out to the backyard oasis. Large custom salt water pool, outdoor kitchen and extended covered porch allow for outside entertaining the entire year! Gather around the outdoor fire pit w/your friends & family on these cool evenings. The home is complete with freshly painted exterior, brand new flooring upstairs and all the upgrades the builder had to offer including surround sound in the living room and bonus room. All of this in the desirable Harrisburg school district with easy access to I485 and surrounding areas.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $633,900
