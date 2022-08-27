 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $649,000

This gorgeous brick front 5 Bedroom-3 Full Bath home is sure to impress! The main level features a bedroom with a full bathroom; great for a guest room or convert into an office space. The Gourmet Kitchen has amazing custom finishes from marble countertops to a huge counter island; stainless steel appliances; Double Wall Ovens; Walk in Pantry with custom shelving and to top it off the home features a beautiful butler pantry to make entertaining your guests much easier. The living room features a gas fireplace and coffered ceilings. Outside you can find a custom screen in porch; Professionally Landscaped-Private Fenced Yard with up lighting around all the larger trees in the backyard. Upstairs you will find 2 larger bedrooms and the oversized owners suite which has tray-ceiling and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom features his and her sinks and a custom over-sized walk-in shower. Large bonus room which could be a bedroom/playroom/media room. Schedule your showing today!

