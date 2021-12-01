 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $650,000

Do not miss your opportunity to own this stunning, semi-custom home in the desirable Kensington Forest neighborhood! This three-level home has it all…an abundance of space, open floor plan, custom features throughout. Double entry doors with glass and iron inserts, gorgeous site-finished, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen with luxury appliances, 2 pantries, large kitchen island and servery. 2-story great room with fireplace and built-ins. Owner suite on the main with gas fireplace, tray ceiling, access to the rear balcony deck, two large walk-in closets, sep tiled shower and tub. Office with french doors. Formal dining with bay window and upgraded trim. Two staircases lead upstairs where you will find 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 jack-n-jill bathrooms and bonus room with a large walk-in attic access. The huge walkout basement features a bedroom, full bathroom, recreation room with wet bar, bonus room, hobby closet and even space for more storage or workshop with separate exterior entry. Award winning Hickory Ridge schools! A must see!

