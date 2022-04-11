 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $658,300

Two story energy efficient single family home on corner lot which backs up to natural area. Large master down with sitting area and tray ceiling. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Screened-in back porch with patio, large fenced-in backyard and extra detached insulated 2-car garage. House painted in 2019. Neighborhood has sidewalks on both sides of all streets, street lights and community pool.

