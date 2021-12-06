5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $675,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath home with Covered porch with stamped concrete and Wonderful Outdoor full brick Fireplace. Your backyard is an oasis as you look out to your in ground swimming pool with fenced yard. Beautiful Kitchen with deep Mahogany cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and Large Kitchen Island. 5 Large Bedrooms bonus room and private baths. The home is very open with Amazing hardwood flooring. Rocking chair front porch with a water feature in the front flower bed. Everything is top of the line in this home. The Master Suite is huge with its own sitting room and private balcony. Beautifully and tastefully decorated. Looks like a Magazine. Must see!!!!!