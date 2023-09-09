Check out this gorgeous home in the popular Churchill Farms neighborhood in Harrisburg. As you enter the home into the open foyer you will immediately see the large dining room to the right. Then you come into the great room which is completely open to the kitchen and the dining area making entertaining easy and fun. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, large island, gas cooktop and double wall ovens. Past the great room there is a hall way into the downstairs guestroom and full bathroom, so those in-laws can be comfy when visiting. Upstairs you will find an over-sized loft, laundry room, 3 more secondary bedrooms and 2 more full baths. One of the full baths is a jack and jill. The master bedroom is to die for with a huge walk in closet and bathroom as well as a tray ceiling. Enjoy outside life with a rocking chair front porch and a newly built covered, screened in patio. And don't forget the neighborhood amenities. Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful home!!!